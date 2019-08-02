Join us on Friday, August 2nd starting at 5 p.m. to enjoy gallery socials thru the village. Warm summer nights are the perfect time to explore artwork in the Estes Valley. Come out and see what’s new, meet interesting people and enjoy good company. There will be show openings, tasty treats and artists to chat with at the fine galleries participating in the First Friday! Art Groove. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win two VIP wristbands for the Gypsy Jazz concert Sunday August 4th.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card. 2. Get a minimum of four different gallery signatures. 3. Add your contact information. 4. Turn in your signed travel card. 5. Done!
More event details at www.estesartsdistrict.org
August 2nd FF! Participating Galleries
Inspired -Artisan Market & Studio, 157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Suite 8 (2nd floor in the Old Church Shops)
Inspired artisan market is an art collaborative representing artists from across the state of Colorado. View this wonderful collection while enjoying light snacks and harp music. 5-8 p.m.
Mary Frankel Studio and Gallery, Suite 106, 1751 North Lake Avenue
Open Studio with Mary Frankel. Guest artist Cecy Turner will do a demonstration. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Music provided by Freddy Frankel. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park, 517 Big Thompson Ave.
“Passion for Painting” featuring the work of Carole Haslock. Her show investigates a variety of new and exploratory pastel techniques. Also see new work from our member artists, including photography, jewelry, woodworking, drawing, pottery, fiber, painting, and glass. Plus: a special inventory sale taking place in our sun room. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans,360 E. Elkhorn Ave.
Join the party - We are currently showing works from over 120 American Artists. Find that perfect piece of art that will truly add joy to your life. While there, check out the two seven foot tall glass and metal sculptures by artist Rollin Karg. Enjoy tasty snacks and beverages during this town wide FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove event. 5-8 p.m.
Aspen and Evergreen Gallery, 356 E. Elkhorn Ave.
Join us at Aspen and Evergreen from 5-8 for a fiber art demonstration, music by the Neilson Project, and root beer floats. As always, the gallery will be abundant in local art and artists. 5-8 p.m.
Images of RMNP, 203 Park Lane
Erik will be on hand to sign books and answer any questions. Plus enjoy the "Make Your Own Sundae" bar! 5-8 p.m.
Images of Estes Park, 181(B) W. Riverside Drive
Come celebrate with photographers Alan and Leanne Shadduck at their new gallery space. They offer unique local wildlife & landscapes on an assortment of print media. Complimentary snacks and beverages. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Collections, 141 E. Elkhorn Ave.
Fine Art Show opening for local fine artist - oil painter, Margaret Jensen. Margaret has lived and painted in Estes Park for nearly forty years. Her landscapes pull you into them, wondering what is up that trail, over that hill, or around the next bend in the river. Plus enjoy a free live jazz concert with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). Complimentary food and refreshments will be served. Bring a friend and have some fun. 5-8 p.m.
Stop in for a Drop!
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local craft beverage establishments.
Rock Cut Brewing Co. - Groovy specials plus a twelve tap selection.
Snowy Peaks Winery - Tasting room open until 7:00 p.m., live music with Laurie D. 4:30-6:30.
Elkins Tasting Room – New down town location at 137 E. Elkhorn - Colorado style whisky.
Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co. – 5-8 live music with Jeoff Clark, art display, the Art of Wade and special guest artist Michael Beckstrom.
Vino Giú – Chocolate, Wine, Cheese, Charcuterie and VitaJuwel- Friday Flight Night.
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
