Don your favorite fall frock and join the party on Friday, October 4th starting at 5 p.m. throughout the village. With a touch of fall in the air, it’s the perfect time to explore the art world in the Estes Valley. Come see what’s new, meet interesting people and enjoy good company. There will be show openings, tasty treats and artists to chat with at the fine galleries participating in the First Friday! Art Groove. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win a gift card to The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card.
2. Get a minimum of four different gallery signatures.
3. Add your contact information.
4. Turn in your signed travel card.
5. Done!
More event details at www.estesartsdistrict.org
October Participating Galleries
Alan Shadduck's Images of Estes Park, 181 (B) W. Riverside Drive. Meet photographers Alan and Leanne Shadduck at their new gallery space. They offer unique local wildlife & landscapes on an assortment of print media. Complimentary snacks and beverages. 5-8 p.m.
Inspired Artisan Market & Studio, 157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Unit 8 (2nd floor in the Old Church Shops). Inspired Artisan Market & Studio is hosting an Artist Meet & Greet, featuring wildlife photographer James Menk of Tallbear Artworks. Refreshments will be available plus sidewalk sale merchandise will be on display for early purchasing. 5-8 p.m.
The Studio Fine Art & Framing, 541 Big Thompson Ave. (behind Theater/Stanley Village). New works from artists Greg Miles, K.C. Benson, Jerry Allison and more. Enjoy homemade chili, hip music, delicious people. Be there. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park, 517 Big Thompson Ave. “Black, White, Color" featuring Larry Purdy Larry began his journey into photography 25 years ago. His passion is the outdoors, and his photographs are a result of having a fun-loving life finding and documenting the beauty he sees through creativity. Larry has donated a duraplaque print entitled "Chipmunk Posing" for a door prize. Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans, 360 E. Elkhorn Ave. Join the party, we are currently showing works from over 120 American artists. Find that perfect piece of art that will truly add joy to your life. While there, check out the two seven foot tall glass and metal sculptures by artist Rollin Karg. Sidewalk sale items are on display plus enjoy tasty snacks and beverages during this town wide First Friday! Art Groove event. 5-8 p.m.
Aspen and Evergreen Gallery, 356 E. Elkhorn Ave. It's Oktoberfest at Aspen and Evergreen. Come meet local artists and enjoy some local brew from Rock Cut Brewery. 5-7 p.m.
Images of RMNP, 203 Park Lane. Erik will be present to answer questions and sign books. We have many new autumn images displayed on the gallery walls. Most items and special orders will be 15% off! Plus enjoy autumn themed treats! 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Collections, 141 E. Elkhorn Ave. Meet glass blower Cory Silverman from The Furnace: a Glassworks in Denver. Chat with Cory about his work plus enjoy a free live jazz concert with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). Complimentary food and refreshments will be served. Bring a friend and have some fun. You never know what you might see during this fun town-wide art event. 5-8 p.m.
Stop in for a Drop!
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the First Friday! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local craft beverage establishments.
• Rock Cut Brewing Co.- Groovy specials plus a twelve tap selection.
• Snowy Peaks Winery -Tasting room open until 7 p.m., Live music with Geoff Clark & Steve Tice 4-6 p.m.
• Elkins Tasting Room - New down town location at 137 E. Elkhorn - Colorado style whisky.
• Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co - Art display featuring paintings by Jess Charles Sr.
• Vino Giú - Chocolate, wine, cheese, charcuterie and VitaJuwel.
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
