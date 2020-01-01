The Town of Estes Park is pleased to announce the return of the Estes Park Winter Festival in 2020. The event takes place Jan. 18 and 19 at the Estes Park Event Center from 12 to 4 p.m. both days. This year’s festival features two chili cook-offs -- one for individuals and teams and the other for nonprofit organizations.
Chili Appreciation Society International Cook-Off
Saturday’s chili competition is sponsored by the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) and is open to anyone with a pot, a stove and a great chili recipe. The cook-off will feature two categories: CASI Red Chili, meeting the guidelines of the CASI organization and Open Chili, including green, vegetarian, or other not prepared in accordance to CASI guidelines. For more information or to apply, please visit epwinterfestival.com.
Estes Park Nonprofit Cook-Off
Sunday features the Town of Estes Park Chili Cook-Off exclusively designed for local non-profit organizations. The Town has collaborated with the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center to offer 501(c)(3) organizations a chance to promote their nonprofit, win a donation of up to $1,000, and most importantly -- have some fun!
Organizations must enter at least five gallons of chili. The Festival will provide a $100 stipend to the organization for ingredients, plus up to four complimentary passes to the festival. This is a People’s Choice Chili Cook-Off and the winners will be determined by festival attendees. The most popular chili will win a $1,000 donation to its organization; second place will win a $500 donation. For more information or to apply, please visit epwinterfestival.com.
For more information on the 2020 Winter Festival, please contact Special Events Coordinator Beth Headley at 970-586-6104 or bheadley@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.