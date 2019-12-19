On Saturday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m. learn from the locals at the Estes Park Museum during the fall series, Estes Speaks. For the final in the series of four oral histories, staff will be sharing the video interview of Harriet Rose Burgess (1925 - 2012). In her 2007 interview, Harriet reflects on her time in Estes Park describing her experiences and memories. Program attendees will be invited to share stories related to oral history interviews after each program which will be moderated by Museum staff.
Harriet first came to Estes Park from Kansas City in the 1930s and returned almost every summer and moved to the area permanently in 1957. In 1949, she met Bill Burgess at the Old Plantation restaurant. They were married the very next year at the Community Church of the Rockies on Elkhorn Ave., with the reception following at the Elkhorn Lodge. Harriet was highly involved in the Estes Park community, serving on several organizations including Woman's Club, Quota Club, PEO, Antiquarians, Town Planning Board, League of Woman Voters, and volunteering both at the Estes Park Museum and MacGregor Ranch, among others. She was heavily invested in local history, earning her the nickname, "Mrs. Estes Park." Eventually, she would pen the history of the Woman's Club in her book, Then The Women Took Over: A 100 Years of the Estes Park Woman's Club. For her efforts, Harriet was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2008 and the Pioneer Award in 2019.
Starting in the late 1970s, Museum and Library staff began gathering interviews from local individuals. Interviewing has continued up through the 2013 flood and a series in 2014 with prominent local climbers/mountaineers. With a variety of topics and eras spanning across more than 150 interviews, the Museum has taken the platform to let those who experienced history tell it themselves. Please join us as we explore the collection.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum.
