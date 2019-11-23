Members of the Estes Park Quota invite you to their display of beautifully decorated trees in the lobby of The Stanley Hotel. The decorations and variety of trees are incredible, as always.
Come browse the tables of trees and purchase tickets to enter the drawing to win your favorite tree! The Parade of Trees is held in conjunction with the Holiday Home Tour which will be held December 7.
Thirty-five wonderful creations decorated by many local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are set up for you to see. Stop by and see these beautifully decorated themed trees, many with gift certificates and goodies attached.
Chances for winning these trees are being sold at the hotel front desk for: 1 ticket for $1.00, 6 tickets for $5.00 or 13 tickets for $10.00. Purchase your tickets and put your full name and phone number on the back of the ticket for your chance to win. The trees will be moved to Good Samaritan Village just prior to the Home Tour where you can continue to enter to win.
The drawing for the trees will be held on the day of the Home Tour at Good Sams at 4:00 p.m. and if you can’t be at the drawing, you need not be present to win, winners will be notified by phone.
Quota Club would like the thank The Stanley Hotel for displaying the trees in their lobby. They would also like to thank Good Samaritan Village for hosting the trees from December 5, through the day of the Home Tour where the drawing will be held and lucky winners will pick up their trees.
Tickets for the Home Tour are now available at the Estes Park Visitors Center, Macdonald Book Shop, A La Carte or from any Quota member.
Cost for a Home Tour ticket is only $20. There will be five beautiful homes on the tour this year. Proceeds from the Home Tour go to the many community projects of Estes Park Quota.
