Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. High near 40F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.