Coming to Estes Park Sunday, August 4th at Performance Park at 5 p.m. ~ an evening of incredible music in a beautiful setting! Come hear the world class finger stylings of Argentinian Gonzalo Bergara accompanied by the Denver-based Aaron Walker Quartet as they reunite for a musical tour of the world; French, Argentine, American, Brazilian music.
This promises to be a soft & elegant evening at beautiful Performance Park, a show you truly do not want to miss. Show starts at 5 p.m.~bring your family, friends, out of town guests & arrive early to reserve your spot on the green. Grab something to eat & drink ~ craft beverages from Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company, Rock Cut Brewing Co., Snowy Peaks Winery & Elkins Distilling ... delicious fare provided by Roaming Rations & Heff’s Cowboy Kitchen. You may prefer to pre-order a lovely Picnic Box from Vino Giu, featuring cheese, charcuterie & accoutrement & pick up at Performance Park at time of show. (Call them to pre-order at 970-591-2528 or stop in at Vino Giu to place your order. One item/three item options are available).
Plan to join in on after party fun under the stars at Avant Garde Aleworks, complete with fire pit, lovely waterfalls and deliciously crafted beers. Laurent with Crepetopia will be set up there with his incredible crepe offerings, savory & sweet. The musicians will be playing, so be sure to head there for more incredible music.
