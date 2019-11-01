The 11th Annual Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar is this weekend. There will be local artisans displaying beautiful handmade items that would make wonderful holiday gifts. All items are handcrafted and most of the crafters also take special orders, so you can get exactly the colors and size that you want.
The wide variety of items will include quilted, knit & crocheted items, jewelry, soaps, pottery, felted wool mittens and clogs, honey, decorations, cards, baskets, gourds, wood carvings, wood turned pens, hand carved signs, pet items, acrylic paintings, steam punk lamps, sun and wind catchers, signs and décor featuring old tools and more treasures!
Dates and times are Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Big Thompson Canyon Association Building at 1479 US Hwy. 34, one mile east of Drake.
We will be hosting a bake sale this year with all proceeds benefiting our local volunteer fire dept.
