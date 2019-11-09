All Estes Valley residents are invited to observe Veterans Day at breakfast, a ceremony in the Estes Park Veterans Monument Park, and a luncheon for military, first responders and families in the Community Center.
7:00-10:00 a.m., traditional since 1928, breakfast in American Legion Post 119, 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave, at the corner of Hwys. 36 and 7 in Estes Park. Sons of the American Legion will lead the cooking; food will be served by local Cub Scouts and Post 119 Auxiliary members. At 7:45 and again at 9 a.m., Lyons fifth grader Milan Oosthuizen, will deliver his award-winning essay from the American Legion Auxiliary "Americanism" Essay contest. Milan won a national-level award for his essay regarding "homelessness in veteran communities." The breakfast is free to all military and first responders, and a low cost of just $5 to all others.
11:00-11:45 a.m., Ceremony in Veterans Monument Park, 75 yards west of the Visitors Center, recognizing Estes Valley military personnel and families from WWII through current conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, the Middle East, Africa, and counterterrorism. We also include local first responders since many are military veterans. Speakers will be Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Terry Rizzuti, wounded in combat, and Commander Kendra Ryan, US Navy Reserve, recently returned from a one-year active-duty assignment with the U.S. European Command in Germany.
Note: The Legion and Estes Valley Memorial Gardens staff will place a flag on the graves of all 239 veterans, plus veterans graves at the Community Church, St. Barts's, the Columbarium at St. Francis of Assisi Church and the YMCA. However, no ceremony will be conducted in the cemetery. Commencing this year the legion annually will observe veterans day in veterans monument park, and in may the memorial gardens will conduct their time honored memorial day ceremony assisted by the legion. In the event of inclement weather, the veterans ceremony will be conducted in the American Legion Hall.
12:00 Community Center lower level doors open. At 12:30 a luncheon will be hosted by the Estes Valley Rec and Park District honoring all military personnel and first responders. Lunch is free for military and responders, and $5.00 for others.
Estes Park military historian and author of the bestsellers The Admirals, American Spring, MacArthur At War (2016), and Brothers Down (2019), Walter Borneman, is the guest speaker.
For more information: www.esteslegion.org, 970-586-6118, Hrs 4:00-9:00 p.m.
The American Legion was chartered as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. In other words, the American Legion exists to serve the community-at-large as well as the veterans in the community.
