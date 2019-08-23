The public is invited to participate in two free major events on Saturday, August 24th. A Quick Draw and Auction activity at Riverside Plaza will kick off the weekend. Come observe our plein air artists complete a painting in 90 minutes from 8:30-10:00. These art works will then be put on display for viewing. Local artist, Jim Biggers, will judge and select three winners and announce them prior to the beginning of the auction. Rachelle Repine returns as our auctioneer and will begin the auction around 10:30. This is a great opportunity to sign up to participate in the auction and perhaps come away with a freshly painted piece of art work.
Next will be the Gala Opening and Awards Ceremony at the Art Center from 5-8 p.m. with the Awards Ceremony to begin at 6:30. Over $13,000 of cash awards and gift certificates will be given out. Judges Stephanie Hartshorn and Greig Steiner will announced the winners in the main categories as well as those who win awards for Nocturne, Paint Our Town and Miniatures contests. Mayor Todd Jirsa will present the Mayor’s Silver Award and Diana Wade, President of the Art Center’s Board of Directors will present the Gold Award. The public is also invited to vote for their favorite painting for the People’s Choice Award throughout the run of the exhibit, which will close on September 27. Refreshments will be provided, including our special red and white Plein Air wines by Snowy Peaks Winery. Steve Kaplan and Shirl Lawrence of Great Blue will entertain throughout the evening.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
