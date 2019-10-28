Our 11th Annual Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar is rapidly approaching! We have a number of local artisans displaying beautiful handmade items that would make wonderful holiday gifts. We started the Storm Mountain Bazaar in 2008; a group of local crafters looking for an outlet for their products. Being in a rural area, marketing is more challenging than in a town. All of our items are hand crafted and you have the fun of talking to the crafters and learning about the process of creating the items. Most of the crafters also take special orders, so you can get exactly the colors and size that you want.
The wide variety of items will include quilted, knit & crocheted items, jewelry, soaps, pottery, felted wool mittens and clogs, honey, decorations, cards, baskets, gourds, wood carvings, wood turned pens, hand carved signs, pet items, acrylic paintings, steam punk lamps, sun and wind catchers, signs and décor featuring old tools and more treasures!
Dates and times this year are Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. We are located in the Big Thompson Canyon Association Building, a fun historic log structure, at 1479 US Hwy. 34, one mile east of Drake. We hope to see lots of familiar faces stopping in; some people make this an annual event. Look for many fall and winter items as well as holiday items for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
We will be hosting a bake sale this year with all proceeds benefiting our local volunteer fire dept. An ugly Christmas sweater and holiday white elephant sale will be included! Our fire department is officially part of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Canyon Battalion but funds for additional equipment and other operational items are always welcome!
We try to make sure this is a fun community event, not just a shopping event. Free cookies and cider, crafts people happy to share information, fun historic log building – and hopefully good weather!
If you have any questions please contact Deb Green at www.facebook.com/peacefulridge or deb@peacefulridge.com. Additional information on the crafters will also be linked from that face book page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.