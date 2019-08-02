This weekend is the Visit Estes Park Half of The Rockies: Half Marathon. The race features a beautiful 13.1 mile course showing runners the best of Estes Park and the best views in the Estes Valley. Participants will be able to take in the Rocky Mountain National Park landscape around them as they run.
The event starts at 6 a.m. this Saturday, August 3rd and will conclude by 1 p.m.
Crepetopia and Lumpy Ridge Brewing will be onsite at the finish line party, serving great food and craft beers along with live music.
Course Map-www.halfoftherockies.com/course
For more information, visit www.halfoftherockies.com/
A portion of the race registration fees supports the work of Rocky Mountain Conservancy. This non-profit organization was founded in 1931 and has been protecting and conserving Rocky Mountain National Park for generations. When you support the Conservancy, you're supporting one of our national treasures for generations to come.
