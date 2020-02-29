Can you think back and remember someone in your life that made an impact on your life? Maybe it was a coach, a relative or a close friend. Hanging out with them could have been anything from throwing a baseball around to sitting down and talking over a soda. Whatever the case may be, we all know how it feels to have someone invest a little bit of time in us.
Partners Mentoring Youth aims to help more kids in the Estes Valley area experience the benefits of mentorship. Partners matches positive adult role models with youth, ages 7-17, who could use a little extra support; the same type of support we have all had at some point in our lives.
Please RSVP by February 27, 2020 to attend the Red Envelope Dinner on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to support Partners Mentoring Youth. The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. It's a fun-filled fundraising event where you can connect with others in the community who care about kids and learn more about the power of mentoring. Enjoy a delicious dinner at Mama Rose's Restaurant at no cost and make a generous contribution to Partners in a red envelope. Gifts to Partners will help Estes Valley kids gain confidence, life skills, and hope for the future. This event is possible thanks to the generosity of Rob and Julie Pieper.
To RSVP for this event or learn more about getting involved with Partners, contact Partners at 970-577-9348 or kathyw@partnersmentoringyouth.org
Be the difference in the life of a child. Be a mentor!
