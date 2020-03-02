Join us for the second annual Rock Cut Beer Bound 5k! This fun run will be all about enjoying spring in the mountains, hanging out with good friends, and of course, a beer at the end!
The race will take place starting and ending at Rock Cut Brewing Company. We'll have staggered starts for runners and walkers, with the first at 11 a.m. and the second just a few minutes later. The beginning of the course follows Moraine Avenue and will feature gorgeous views of the Continental Divide as you run west toward Rocky Mountain National Park. At Marys Lake Road, you'll turn south and head up a moderately-steep-but-short hill to Riverside Drive (keep an eye out for wild turkeys!). Take another left to go east on Riverside Drive and run near the Big Thompson River on your downhill descent back to the brewery.
Pre-registration is $18/person; race day registration is available at $25/person. Race fees include your choice of race swag (beanie, fanny pack, or neck gaiter, all embroidered with the race logo), a free beer at the finish (21+, please), and other fun goodies including stickers, coupons, and more!
Let's get outside, get some exercise, then enjoy a brew together afterwards!
Start time is 11:00 a.m. Price: $18.00 race fee + $2.50 sign-up fee. Registration price increases to $25.00 after March 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
Go to tinyurl.com/r4c2sbq or check out the Beer Bound 5K FB page to sign-up today!
