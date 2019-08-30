Sunrise Rotary Labor Day Arts And Crafts Show

More than 100 artisans from across the country will display their work during the annual Estes Park Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show this weekend. The juried outdoor show traditionally marks the end of mountain summer days and the beginning of autumn revelry in this community at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.
The show will be held from
Saturday, Aug 31-Monday, Sept 2.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday
Artists must submit applications to be selected for this history-laden show by mid-March, the spring of the year when the show is scheduled. A full list of vendors selected for the 2019 show can be found at EstesParkArtsandCrafts.com
Parking in one of Estes Park’s outlying parking lots and either walking to the downtown park or taking the free shuttle to the event is highly recommended. Details and a map showing locations for Estes Park’s free parking lots or the parking garage at the edge of downtown can be found at estes.org/park.
