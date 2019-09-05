Join us on Friday, September 6th starting at 5 p.m. to enjoy gallery socials throughout the village. With just a touch of fall in the air, it’s the perfect time to explore the art world in the Estes Valley. Come out and see what’s new, meet interesting people and enjoy good company. There will be show openings, tasty treats and artists to chat with at the fine galleries participating in the First Friday! Art Groove. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win two tickets to this weekend’s Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival for Saturday or Sunday general admission.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card.
2. Get a minimum of four different gallery signatures.
3. Add your contact information.
4. Turn in your signed travel card.
5. Done!
More event details at www.estesartsdistrict.org
September Participating Galleries
Alan Shadduck's Images of Estes Park-181 (B) W. Riverside Drive - 308-390-9496. Come celebrate with photographers Alan and Leanne Shadduck at their new gallery space. They offer unique local wildlife & landscapes on an assortment of print media. Complimentary snacks and beverages served. 5-8 p.m.
Inspired -Artisan Market & Studio-157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Unit 8 - 970-685-8818 (2nd floor in the Old Church Shops). Inspired Artisan Market is an art collaborative representing artists from across the state of Colorado. Bill Barker, will be doing a live demonstration of his oil painting techniques plus enjoy live harp music. 5-8 p.m.
The Studio Fine Art & Framing-541 Big Thompson Ave. - 970-237-4300 (behind Theater/Stanley Village)-New works from artists Greg Miles and K. C. Benson. Great art, hip music, fun food, delicious people. Be there. Aloha. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park-517 Big Thompson Ave. - 970-586-5882. “2nd Annual Estes Valley Plein Air Show” Every August, well-known artists from all over the country converge on Estes Park for Estes Valley Plein Air. These juried and invited artists have a limited amount of time to paint “en plein air,” a French term meaning “in the open air.” See the winning pieces and view art work fresh from competition. All artwork is for sale. A door prize is available for visitors to sign up for and it is a print by Mary Benke, which will be awarded at the end of the evening. You do not have to be present to win. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans-360 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-2151. Join the party - we are currently showing works from over 120 American artists. Find that perfect piece of art that will truly add joy to your life. While there, check out the two seven foot tall glass and metal sculptures by artist Rollin Karg. Enjoy tasty snacks and beverages during this town wide FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove event. 5-8 p.m.
Aspen and Evergreen Gallery-356 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-4355. We will be hosting local artist demos throughout the day. Join us for food, fun, and great local art. 5-8 p.m.
Images of RMNP-203 Park Lane - 970-586-4352. Erik will be in the gallery to answer questions and sign books. We will be offering 15% off of most purchases and all custom orders. And we will be offering a popcorn bar and homemade lemonade! 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Collections-141 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-577-8100. Solosshow opening with abstract painter Laura Brenton. "Painting allows me to focus and create. I’m inspired by nature, playing with vivid colors and a sense of wonder. Plus enjoy a free live jazz concert with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). Complimentary food and refreshments will be served. Bring a friend and have some fun. You never know what you might see during this Fun town-wide art event. 5-8 p.m.
Stop in for a Drop!
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local Craft Beverage Establishments.
Rock Cut Brewing Co. - Groovy specials plus a twelve tap selection.
Snowy Peaks Winery - Tasting room open until 7:30 p.m., live music with Dahlby & Nadine 4:30-6:30.
Elkins Tasting Room – New down town location at 137 E. Elkhorn - Colorado style whisky.
Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co –Art display featuring paintings by Jess Charles Sr.
Vino Giú – Chocolate, wine, cheese, charcuterie and VitaJuwel- 50% off lemosas all day.
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.