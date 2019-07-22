The Cultural Arts Council presents two concerts at Performance Park on July 24 and 25, 2019. On Wednesday, July 24 enjoy a “Tribute to Folk Music Legends IV with Great Blue. On Thursday, July 25 explore more great folk music with Elk Hollow. All concerts start at 7 p.m. at Performance Park – 435 West Elkhorn Ave. These concerts are brought to you by the Cultural Arts Council with help from the sponsorship of Coldwell Banker: Estes Village Properties.
Shirl Lawrence and Steve Kaplan, a/k/a Great Blue, have been singing together for more than three decades in the Hudson River Valley. They are now based in the Rockies of Northern Colorado. Their beautifully crafted music has been heard at coffeehouses and festivals as a duo, and also as members of the Hudson River Sloop Singers and the Walkabout Chorus. Audiences can count on being touched by their carefully prepared harmonies and the powerful lyrics they use to grace them with. Listeners often comment about the beauty of Shirl’s voice.
Their ever-increasing number of compelling and original home-spun tunes are complemented by those of Kate Wolf, Utah Philips, Pete Seeger, well-known folk anthems, old songs, and songs echoing a clear environmental message. One sailor from the Hudson River Sloop Woody Guthrie who ought to know said Steve’s “We’ll Make It to Coxsackie” truly described how it felt to be in a rockin’ Hudson River storm. This duo is now called “Great Blue” after the observant heron they often find during their kayak trips.
These two kindred spirits have spent many years perfecting their musical performances among other musicians they’ve worked with or opened for. They include Pete Seeger, Kim and Reggie Harris, Joe Crookston, David Amram, Odetta, Guy Davis, Eric Weissberg Tony Bird, Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, and Sy Kahn.
"Tribute to Folk Music Legends VI" presented by Elk Hollow
The radical folk singing movement started in the 1920s and by the 1930s was associated with reform social movements which carried on through the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Some key figures in this early period were Woodie Guthrie, Lead Belly, and Pete Seeger. Pete Seeger co-founded a quartet, The Weavers in 1948 and did more than any others in it's day to bring folk music to widespread mainstream audiences. Thus began what is known today as the "Folk Music Revival". In this program Elk Hollow plans to highlight music written/and or performed by some of the folk artists of that era.
Elk Hollow has been performing in the Estes Park community for over twenty years. Consisting of singer/songwriters Gary Reeves and Jack Overly on acoustic guitars and vocals and Dimitri Galcovski on violin the group is known for it's variety of folk songs, standard selections and original compositions. Their music spans various eras and includes music from such well known performers as The Kingston Trio, Woodie Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Peter Paul and Mary, Pete Seeger, and many others.
Gary and Jack are original members of Elk Hollow and have appeared in many musical venues in the Estes Park community. Dmitri joined Gary and Jack for the first time at a benefit for the Estes Park High School Concert Choir in the beautiful Stanley Concert Music Hall in 2010 and has since been a fixture with "Elk Hollow" thrilling audiences with his violin accompaniments and solos.
Gary Reeves has been associated with the arts in Estes Park for many years and is well known as a singe/songwriter and actor. Gary has performed in numerous Fine Arts Guild productions and has performed prominent roles in such musicals as "The King and I," "The Wizard of Oz," "Oklahoma," "South Pacific," and others. He has often donated his talent to many benefits for local charitable organizations including Rotary sponsored "Estes Park Sings" and "It's Showtime." As a songwriter Gary has written many songs including "You'll Always Be A Good Friend", "Life Is An Adventure" and most recently "It's A Heavy Load."
Jack Overly is also known as a singer/songwriter and like Gary has been involved in a number of local productions such as "Estes Park Sings" and "It's Showtime." Like Gary, Jack enjoys giving time to benefits for local charitable organizations and has helped organize a number of them since moving to Estes Park. He has also composed numerous songs, some of which are on the cd recording "Home In Colorado." A few of Jack's songs which have been enjoyed by Estes Park audiences are "Going Home," "Colorado River." "This Is My Prayer," and "You're Home In Colorado."
Dmitri Galcovski is a graduate of the Chisinau Music Academy of the Republic of Moldava and is a skilled concert violinist. He studied violin with Lidia Dolinskaia at The Rachmaninov Music Lyceum in Chisinau. During his school years Dmitri participated in numerous competitions and concerts throughout Europe. He graduated from The Academy of Music and Arts in 2007. While studying he had a masters class with Professor Neeman (Royal Academy of Music, United Kingdom), and won the gold medal at The Luxembourg Festival of Young Musicians.
Some of the songs to be performed and sung along with during this program and the legends who made them famous are: Pete Seeger, "Where Have All The Flowers Gone," "If I Had A Hammer," Bob Dylan, "Blowin' In The Wind," Peter Paul and Mary, "Puff The Magic Dragon," "Five Hundred Miles," Randy Sparks and The New Christy Minstrals, "Today" and "Green Green," Bill Staines, "Roseville Fair," Tom Paxton, "I Can't Help But Wonder," John Denver, "Leavin' On A Jet Plane," and a dozen more.
