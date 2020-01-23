Saturday Night in the ‘70s

Do you have tickets? The Nonprofit Resource Center’s flashback fundraising gala is the feather in the hat of philanthropic culture in Estes. And when we say culture, we mean disco balls, macramé belts, celebrity Match game, and a Mustache Competition. Who will the celebrities be?? What handsome devil will garner the most cash for his ‘stache?
The Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC) is known for presenting National Philanthropy Day, EstesVolunteers.org, the Give Back Business program, Youth in Action, Estes Legacy Planned Giving Collaborative, and more. The organization acts as a liaison between the local nonprofit community and the advocacy and opportunities presented through Larimer County and the State of Colorado. EPNRC is guided by the belief that strong nonprofits create a strong community.
A Night in the ‘70s takes place on January 25 at Nicky’s Lounge. For those that want to put the FUN in fundraising, a $50 ticket gets you a wild night in bell bottoms, a decade drink, amazing food and dancing. For those that want to bump things up a notch, a Glitter Ticket at $200 opens doors to top shelf drinks at Nicky’s and exclusive raffles: a Denver getaway to Book of Mormon at Ellie Hawkins Opera House and brunch at Highland Tavern; a full car detail and dinner out; games and puzzles of the ‘70s. All tickets include the DJ dance party with Jon Pickett. There will be a paddle raiser for outright donations to the Nonprofit Resource Center, a Mustache Competition, and a live auction.
Tom Selleck mastered the chevron style mustache in the ‘70s but there are many other legitimate ways to craft a winning ‘stache. Guests vote with their money to support nonprofit programs. The stache with the most cash wins a prize (prize does include a variety of manly 70s gear, the aftershave may or may not be toxic at this point).
There are five auction packages: the Friskey Whiskey includes 4 tickets to the Whiskey Warmup, a night at the Stanely Hotel, a bottle of Elkins Colorado Whiskey, 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey from Vail, Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup from Stongwater Mountain Elixers in Denver. The Family Homestead package includes an original High Peak painting, a commissioned painting of your home or family cabin, a family photo session outside in Estes Park, and a ride through the Park in a 1973 convertible Oldsmobile. The I Wanna Wine With You package is two parties: John Witmer, Wine Director and Sommelier at Bird & Jim, will present a wine tasting party at your house for up to 10 people; Erik and Candice Mohr, award winning CO winemakers of Snowy Peaks Winery, will host a party of six in their cellar for a sneak taste of wine in the barrels before blending and bottling. A Decade Dinner allows you to bring the ‘70s theme back to your place; co-hosts will craft a dinner party for 10 of Raclette, Fondue, and local beer pairings. They bring everything and clean up. This is pretty close to bringing rainbows and unicorns into your life. Finally, the Hotel Hopper takes you from luxury to adventure: an overnight at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, two nights in a lodge at Snow Mountain Ranch near Winterpark, and a staycation at Ridgeline Hotel.
Everyone is welcome to boogie down at Nicky’s Lounge. This fundraiser is an awesome dress-up party and celebration of EPNRC. The evening goes from 5-8 p.m. Nicky’s is generously hosting a DJ after party from 8 p.m. on ($25 tickets at the door benefit EPNRC). The DJ is Jon Pickett of Chain Station; be prepared to shimmy and shake. There are discounted rooms at Castle Mountain Lodge and Glow Salon is donating 25% of your hair and make-up service fees back to EPNRC. Put some pep in your step! EPNonprofit.org is your gateway to all information and tickets.
