Tickets Now On Sale For Clue On Stage At EPHS

Get your tickets today for the Estes Park High School Thespian Troupe 7284’s production of Clue on Stage. The students have been working hard to bring you this fantastic production and this is a show you won’t want to miss.
Based on the popular board game and adapted from the cult classic film, Clue is a comedy whodunit. It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Ms. Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Col. Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Clue on Stage is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Cast & Crew:
Wadsworth-Brayden Bojan
Green-Gunnar Friesen
Mustard-Noel Villanueva
Plum-Shawn Mytling
Mr. Boddy & Ensemble-Skye Hester
Cop & Ensemble-Obi Jones
Peacock-Bella Walker
White-Molly Larson
Scarlet-Sydney Lewelling
Yvette-Sam Workman
Cook & Ensemble-Kyra MacGregor
Singing Telegram Girl & Ensemble-Amelia Fichera
Motorist & Ensemble-Halley Moak
Student Director-Cassidy Grandmaison
Stage Managers-James Atha & Korben Davis
The show is directed by Jordanne Bradley and Jordan Hazelton.
This play was adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional materials by Hunter Foster, Eric Price and Sandy Rustin. Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc.
The play will be presented two nights, Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th at 7 p.m. in the Estes Park High School Auditorium.
Tickets are just $12 for adults, $8 for students and will be available at the door prior to performace or visit www.estesschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.