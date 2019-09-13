Fine Arts & Crafts Festival In Bond Park

Don’t miss the 44th annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend in downtown Bond Park. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More than 100 artists will be on hand to share their passion and products. Art for this juried show must be made by the artist or a very small number of associates under the direct supervision of the artist. Mediums represented will be ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, metal, wood, leather, photography, drawing, scratchboard, gourd art, painting, fiber, sculpture, glass, wearable art for both adults and children, and handmade bath products. The classical guitar duo, Skanson and Hansen will be on the north end of the park where stone seating is available to provide a place to rest and enjoy their relaxing sound.
Come and meet the more than 20 artists new to the Festival and welcome back those who have been with us before. The variety of art work available is impressive. There really is something for everyone!
A silent auction will be held each day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with new items each day kindly donated by the artists. Proceeds from the auction will benefit youth programming and scholarships. The Fine Arts Guild offers two scholarships for graduating high school seniors. One for a student pursuing study of the arts and another for a student who will study music in any form from production to performance. Additionally, the Bria Brown scholarship provides assistance to students participating in the two week summer Youth Theater program.
The children’s corner will provide the opportunity for children of all ages to make a sock puppet from 12-3 p.m. each day.
Join us! It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping!
