Estes Park Quota deeply cares about our community and is proud and privileged to raise funds each year to provide scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations that serve our community. We also provide funds for ambulances and AED devices to benefit the community. This year we will be granting $23,500 by the end of April.
The Taste of Estes is one of our two major annual fundraising activities, which involves the YMCA of the Rockies and over 20 local restaurants. This year, at the direction of Larimer County Department of Health to cancel events with 250 attendees for more, Estes Park Quota has canceled the 2020 Taste of Estes. With the assistance of our great restaurants, we will be back in April 2021. In the meantime, please remember to support our local businesses and nonprofits. And if you would like to consider a donation to Estes Park Quota, so we can continue our work serving this community, donations can be sent to Estes Park Quota, PO Box 1273, Estes Park, CO 80517.
