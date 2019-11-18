Donate at locations across town
Every holiday season, the Blue Santa program collects non-perishable food, gifts and hygiene products for disabled, shut-in and elderly community members that need a little extra holiday cheer. Blue Santa is sponsored by the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary. It is anticipated that Blue Santa will assist nearly 100 people this year, and it's not too late to nominate someone in need of assistance. To nominate a disabled, shut-in or elderly community member in need, please contact Captain Corey Pass at 970-577-3828 or cpass@estes.org. Members of the Blue Santa team also visit residents of Prospect Park and Good Samaritan Society, visiting with seniors and singing carols.
There are several ways to support the Blue Santa program. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Estes Park Police Department, 170 MacGregor Ave., or mailed to: Blue Santa Program, c/o Estes Park Police Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1287, Estes Park, CO 80517. Non-perishable food and/or hygiene products can be left in one of the many Blue Santa boxes around town, or a monetary donation may be left in one of the Blue Santa jars. Donations will be collected through Dec. 8. For a list of locations, please visit www.estes.org/bluesanta or obtain a list at the front window of the Estes Park Police Department. Monetary donations allow the Police Auxiliary to purchase food and gifts to supplement donated items. Every penny donated will be used to fund items for Blue Santa recipients. Donations will be delivered Dec. 14 to all Blue Santa recipients.
For more information, contact Captain Corey Pass at the Estes Park Police Department, at 970-577-3828 or cpass@estes.org.
