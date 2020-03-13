Thanks to EP News for this opportunity to connect with the public. Many of you had, or will have, a chance to hear the seven candidates speak to the issues at the League of Woman Voters and the Chamber of Commerce forums. A big “thank you” to those organizations as well. And to those who already attended either “young families listening session” or “general public listening session” that I hosted previously, thank you as well. These were great, positive, community meetings.
My fellow candidate Patrick Martchink talked last week in his EP News Spotlight about his concerns arising from constituents who sometimes argue for policies that are not in the public interest. I’d like to illustrate how disinformation and innuendo can be used to harm trust in public figures and organizations.
As a Trustee I will not accept any unsubstantiated attacks. Likewise, I will not accept them as a candidate.
Three particular emails have recently been sent to some residents and/or the local press from a local organization (Estes Valley Citizens for Accountability).
The first was emailed on February 15, 2020:
“…You can always tell when there is something a-brewin because I pester you. Below is information that was sent to me from someone who wishes to remain nameless. I'm not a fan of such methods of communication, but I want you to see this message and do with it what you will.
IMPORTANT: THE CONSERVANCY NOW PARTNERING WITH LAND TRUST AND TOWN TO WORK ON OUTDOOR RECREATION PLAN. THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CONSERVANCY IS ESTEE MURDOCK AND SHE IS ALSO ON THE BOARD OF THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, JIM PICKERING WHO I BELIEVE IS STILL THE CHAIR OF THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION IS ALSO ON THE BOARD OF THE CONSERVANCY. GET THIS: THE HUSBAND OF ESTEE MURDOCK IS WORKING FOR A NATIONAL ORGANIZATION AND HE IS GETTING PAID TO FIND COMMERCIAL CLIMBING AREAS AND ACCESS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. HE IS ALSO PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AND ADVICE TO THE TOWN AND LAND TRUST AND CONSERVANCY CONCERNING THUMB OPEN SPACE.
WARD NELSON IS RUNNING AGAIN FOR TRUSTEE AND HE IS ON THE LAND TRUST BOARD. I WAS TOLD HE HAS A HOME IN THE RESERVE ON THE EDGE OF THE 40 ACRES OF OPEN SPACE THAT WAS DEEDED TO THE TOWN (INSTEAD OF BEING DEEDED TO THE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION. WE NEED TO FIND OUT WHAT THE TOWN IS PLANNING IF ANYTHING FOR THESE 40 ACRES. STAY TUNED.”
Because of the total inaccuracy and personal innuendo that were pointed out by responses from citizens, the next day a second email was sent:
“As it turns out, there was incorrect information in that message concerning land use and the people involved.”
Note that, in this “apology” no individuals or organizations were mentioned, nor was the disinformation cited or rectified. Truth: the GOCO grant-funded Open Space and Recreation Master Plan steering committee is composed of representatives from 14 varied organizations ranging from the US Forest Service to the Trail Trekkers Hiking group (see https://evlandtrust.org/plan/ for the complete roster). Their sole purpose is to gather community input for the future conservation of land in the Estes Valley. Hardly a group with dishonorable intentions. I won’t even comment on the wildlife corridors (not a 40 acre developable parcel) already strictly conserved throughout “the Reserve”; which were deeded to the Town from the Land Trust when the Trust’s policy of no land ownership was initiated.
Despite these facts and their own retraction, a third Letter to the Editor was published on March 6, 2020 which included this (emphasis added) sentence:
“There is currently a great divergence between the desire of town staff, developers, area realtors, the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation, and others to allow expansion of commercial development in all zones and the EVCA and other residents’ desire to not allow this to happen.”
Clearly this organization has chosen to continue to use accusatory language promoting thoughts of a coordinated, organized plan to commercialize the Valley.
As your Trustee I will fight for the residents of Estes. My work with Larimer County Open Space Advisory Board, Estes Valley Land Trust, Colorado Fish and Wildlife, National Park, and others attests to my commitment to our environment. I certainly agree that protecting private property and appropriate zoning/land use is essential.
However, I will never stand for unsubstantiated attacks or fear mongering conspiracy theories that unfairly target honorable individuals or organizations working for the future of the Estes Valley. Ethics in the public arena starts with ethical behavior.
I wonder what the Estes Valley Citizens for Accountability membership / endorsed candidates think about these tactics.
