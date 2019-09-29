The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is off to an amazing 2019 season! The EP MTB Team is part of an exciting, co-ed high school club sport that is open to 7th- 12th grade students, with 9th - 12th grade students able to compete in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 1,500 racers from across the state. The team is open to new riders the entire season and will help students of all abilities learn the skills they need for either adventure riding or performance racing.
Every other weekend the EP MTB Team travels across Colorado to where they race on amazing cross country, mountain bike courses. Racing in the North Conference, each of their individual race categories offers an exciting challenge of Freshman Boys (177 racers) and Freshman Girls (56 racers) racing for 12 miles, Sophomore Boys (140 racers), Sophomore Girls (47 racers), and JV Girls (53 racers) racing for 12 miles, JV Boys (196 racers) and Varsity Girls (23 racers) racing for 18 miles, and Varsity Boys (46 racers) racing for 24 miles and each the student athletes races last between 1-2 hours.
With 14 racers this year, the EP MTB Team is now a Division 2 Team for having 12 - 29 racers. One of the two smallest Division 2 teams, the top 10 points scorers are counted toward the team standing so all of the student athletes are working hard to earn team points. The EP MTB Team placed 7th at the Granby Ranch Round Up, 8th at the Showdown in the Boat, and 7th at the Frisco Bay Invitational. Competing against such larger teams, the EP MTB Team is incredibly proud of these team standings.
The team’s top finisher so far this season is Varsity Boys Racer & EPHS Junior Peyton Wilkerson who took home his 3rd medal of the season by getting an amazing 1st Place Finish at the Granby Ranch Round Up! This follows Peyton's 1st Place Finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational and 4th Place Finish at the Showdown in the Boat. Second top point scorer is Sophomore Boys Racer Ben Ferree who took home his 3rd medal of the season by getting an amazing 4th Place Finish in Granby! This follows Ben's 3rd Place Finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational and 3rd Place Finish at the Showdown in the Boat.
Rounding out the team’s top finishers are Sophomore Girls Sydney Lewelling, Freshman Girls Isabella Putnam, and JV Boys Racers Senior Sam Davenport and Junior Nathan Santagati. Sydney had a 17th Place Finish at the Granby Ranch Round Up and 9th Place Finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational. Isabella had a 17th Place Finish at Granby Ranch Round Up and a 33rd Place Finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational. Nathan Santagati started the season in the back of the huge pack of almost 200 JV Boys and has been working hard to move up his standings. He took home a 66th Place Finish at Granby Ranch Round Up, 25th Place Finish at Showdown in the Boat, and a 43rd Place Finish at Frisco Bay Invitational. Sam Davenport took home a 60th Place Finish at the Granby Ranch Round Up, a 48th Place Finish at Showdown in the Boat, and a 35th Place Finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational.
The remainder of the team has been racing their hearts out and making their own personal goals throughout the season: Varsity Boys Senior Max Cramer, JV Boys Seniors Ashton Long & Zac Scanlan, JV Boys Junior Collin Beall, Freshman Boys Ben Davenport, Sam Honda, Miguel Hernandez, and Freshman Girls Miriam Cramer. With the final regular season race coming up in two weeks, the North Conference Championship Race in Eagle on October 4th-5th, the entire team is working hard to solidify their qualifying places at the Colorado High School Cycling League’s State Championship Race in Durango on October 19th-20th.
Great job, EP MTB!
