Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Scott Webermeier and I am running for the position of Estes Park Town Trustee.
My first memories of the Estes Valley were in the early 1960s at my families resort in Rocky Mountain National Park, then known as Deer Ridge Chalet. My family had purchased the property late 1930s. I grew up in the Estes Valley spending my summers working at what was then known as National Park Village North 3450 Fall River Road. I graduated from Estes Park High School in 1972. I attended Colorado State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Management. Although other opportunities presented themselves I opted to join my family in Estes Park in the development of National Park Village South, 900 Moraine Ave. I met my wife Katie during the first year of this facility’s operations. We have four children Laura Kate, John, Whitney and Peter all of whom were born in what is now known the Estes Park Medical Center. They all graduated from Estes Park High School and are all university graduates.
In addition to running a business and raising a family I have been involved with a variety of community activities. These would include Estes Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 1985-1995, Park R-3 (Estes Park) Board of Education 1994-2003, Estes Park Medical Center Foundation Board 6 years, Estes Park Economic Development Council Board two years, Estes Park Downtown Merchants Association President 1980-1982, Estes Park Cub Scout Pack 8 Pack Leader and Den Mother 1994-2004, Town of Estes Park Advertising Committee 1992-1997, Estes Park Local Marketing District Board 2009-2016 and Charter and Current Member of Sunrise Rotary Club.
Not unlike the rest of Colorado, Estes Park is faced with a variety of challenges in our ever growing and evolving environment. These challenges include but are not limited to affordable child care, affordable and appropriate housing, sustainable economic growth, the need for infrastructure growth and maintenance, development of economic opportunities that attract and retain younger individuals and families while meeting the needs of an aging population.
Issues unique to Estes Park would include the maintenance of quality services by the Town to our community and balancing the needs and desires of residents of the entire Valley, businesses and our guests.
I will not suggest that I have specific answers to any of these challenges; consequently I bring no particular agenda to the table. I look forward to working as a member of the “Team” of the Board of Trustees to hear and understand the wants and needs of community, helping to develop goals and strategies to meet these needs and providing support to the Town’s Administration and Staff to accomplish these goals. I believe that my longevity in the Valley, business experience and prior community service would be beneficial to the Town Board and the Estes Valley as a community.
I look forward to the opportunity to move our community forward for the benefit of all Stakeholders in the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.