February has been an inspiring month for me as I have watched the community come together around the Estes Park Kindness Project. Nearly 1,000 people have participated in the Kindness Project in one way or another and the Estes Valley Library has made hundreds of free copies of The Kindness Diaries by Leon Logothetis available to residents. From attendance at the three author presentations with Leon to the Walk for Kindness, resident participation has highlighted the importance of this value to our town.
The Kindness Project has also motivated me to reflect on the role that kindness plays in Estes Park. I believe that kindness is a fundamental value in a close-knit valley like ours. It does not mean that we always agree with each other, nor does it mean that we even share the same exact value systems or beliefs. Instead, kindness is a manner of interacting with our fellow residents that reinforces their value as a part of the social and cultural fabric of our town. It shows up most visibly when we are responding to a disaster, whether personal or community-wide, but is also present in everyday actions. People in this town genuinely care about each other.
Nowhere has this been more apparent to me lately than in the conduct of our Town employees. In conjunction with the Kindness Project, the Town Philanthropy Committee began a program to recognize acts of kindness between co-workers and residents. The stories that have come across as nominations for recognition have been powerful and are a testament. Examples range from helping some visitors get to their hotel after being stranded downtown to assisting an elderly community member with an uncompleted project and striking up a lasting friendship.
While examples of kindness in our community abound, no one (and no town) is perfect. We have all been recipients of unkind behavior and most of us have probably been less than kind to someone at some point in our lives. Kindness is not an absolute trait that you either have or do not. It is an ideal to strive for, a goal for how we treat our neighbors and guests, and its presence in a community can be felt by residents and visitors alike.
Looking forward to the remainder of this year, there is a significant project that will involve numerous value-laden conversations about the character of our town. The Town intends to begin work on the Comprehensive Plan this year, with a targeted completion date in 2021. A legitimate Comprehensive Planning process requires significant public engagement and robust discussion about issues that are core to our community identity (land use, transportation, economic opportunities, etc.). Remembering the lessons and reflections from the Estes Park Kindness Project will serve us all well as we undertake the hard-but-important conversations about the future of our community.
