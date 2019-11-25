The Art Center opened its latest and last exhibit of the season, “Winter Light,” featuring artists Bonnie Bowne and Susan Anderson. The exhibit highlights the oil paintings, photography and jewelry by Bowne and ceramics by Anderson. Bonnie’s mother Lea was in attendance at the opening reception since this show is in part honoring the memory of her daughter. This show is open until December 23. With holidays coming upon us, the Art Center offers a variety of art, including ornaments, for sale as gifts for the season. Come and enjoy the talents of our member artists and find that special gift.
Cathy Goodale will conduct her final class of the year. “Painting with Cathy Goodale” will be held on December 4, from 10-4 at the Art Center and will focus on Painting Santa Without Using Edges. For further information, contact the Art Center at 970-586-5882.
Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
Winter gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The gallery is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through mid-May.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach.
The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
