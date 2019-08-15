The Estes Park in Bloom committee has awarded its most recent “Estes Bright Spot” designation to Hyk Mountain Lifestyle, 153 E. Elkhorn Ave. The committee presented a traveling sign for the property, a window cling and a framed certificate of recognition to owners Ben and Julie Ferguson.
The Fergusons opened Hyk Mountain Lifestyle in March, 2018 after operating another business in the same space for four years. They are recognized for the display of pansies in the front window planters at the store, as well as the constantly changing window displays featuring updated merchandise. The Fergusons made several improvements to the exterior of the store, including timber frame-inspired beams, an illuminated wood sign and brick masonry. To learn more about Hyk Mountain Lifestyle, visit www.hyklife.com.
The designation of an “Estes Bright Spot” recognizes a business, organization or private residence that places emphasis on beautifully maintained landscapes, floral displays, environmental efforts, heritage preservation, and arts and culture. To submit a nomination for an “Estes Bright Spot” award, contact Keri Kelly at 970-577-3782 or kkelly@estes.org.
