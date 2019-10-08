Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraiser, Autumn Gold: A festival of Beer Brats and Bands! celebrated its 25th anniversary at Bond Park on September 21 & 22, and it was a huge success!
Thanks to the planning committee, the hard-working volunteers and the generous sponsors, Sunrise Rotary’s fundraiser brought in tens of thousands of dollars to be given back to the community this spring through community grants to select Estes Valley’s non-profit organizations and scholarships to promising EPHS graduating seniors.
Wendy Woo, Last Men on Earth, Amplified Souls, Brad Fitch, the Cody Bryan Band and the Long Run: Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles were the six bands who pulled over 1,000 attendees to their feet. The Estes Park High School Choir and Estes Park Marching Band were featured during Amplified Souls, and each of these high school entities were awarded a $500 grant for their hard work and continued success.
The three hundred $100 raffle tickets were sold out by noon on Saturday. The $10,000 Grand Prize winner was Lindsey Blackhurst of New York City. The $2,500 winner was Matt Bailey. Five other cash prizes were awarded as well. The winning raffle tickets were drawn by Autumn Gold’s founders: Nancy Curtiss and Tim Hull (John Mutchler- not in attendance for the drawing) along with Bruce and Sally Johnston (Autumn Gold past-chairpersons) and Mike Louk, Sunrise Rotary President.
The Classic Car Show showcased over 50 classic cars throughout the weekend.
The winner for Saturday's Classic Car Show was Ric Mendoza, owner of the red 1956 Chevy (2 door & hard top). Sunday's winner was Gene Johnson, owner of the 1969 black Camaro (2 door & hard top).
Marilyn Monroe made her appearance and stood in awe of the cars.
EP Education Foundation, EVICS, Watershed Coalition, Estes Valley Crisis Advocates, the Estes Park Learning Place, and the Healing Waters Foundation were the 6 non-profits who generously shared their time and volunteers to help protect the many children who jumped through the Bouncy House.
For family fun, the Summit Church once again graciously shared their Bouncy House and Rocky Mountain Evangelical Church thoughtfully provided face painters.
Autumn Gold could not have been such a success without the generosity of sponsors and In-Kind sponsors.
Sunrise Rotary extends its gratitude to the following:
DIAMOND LEVEL SPONSORS: $1,500:
Edward Jones: Derek Vinge, Mountain Sage Consulting
Thrivent Financial
PLATINUM LEVEL SPONSORS: $1,000:
Aldrich Builders, Gallagher Insurance
GOLD LEVEL SPONSORS: $500:
Anderson Realty, Bank of Colorado, Bank of Estes Park, Butler Power Law, PC, Estes Park Mountain Shop,
Town of Estes Park, T.W. Beck Architects, Village Laundry
SILVER LEVEL SPONSORS: $250:
B & E Builders, Chrysalis at the Stanley, David White
BRONZE LEVEL SPONSORS: $100:
Vaughn Baker, Bob Berman, Jeff Crona, Ray Leaycraft
IN-KIND SPONSORS DIAMOND LEVEL:
Christmas Cabin Vacation Rental, EP News
Nick Molle Productions, NZ Graphics
IN-KIND SPONSORS PLATINUM LEVEL:
Country Market
IN-KIND SPONSORS GOLD LEVEL:
Rocky Mountain Evangelical Church,
Robin Event Rental
Summit Church, Trail Gazette
IN-KIND SPONSORS SILVER LEVEL:
High Country Beverage, Ice for Estes
Visit Estes Park
Please join us for next year’s Autumn Gold: September 26 & 27, 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.