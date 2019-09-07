For the past few years, The Abel Team-Keller Williams Realty of Northern Colorado has provided full scholarships to pay for the drum majors of the Estes Park High School Marching Band to go to the George N. Parks Drum Major Academy. This Academy helps students across the country to better their leadership skills as well as their conducting and musical technique. This year, sophomore Abby Kamprath received the scholarship. This camp involves hundreds of high school aged drum majors who all have the same goals and aspirations for their own bands at home. “It’s fun to be in an atmosphere where everybody has common interests” said Abby on the environment of the academy. “I thought I was really prepared to be a drum major but as I learned more about teaching, I realized that I had even more to learn. It opened my eyes to what a great leader is. The teachers and mentors were wonderful role models and taught how to lead. It was a life changing experience.”
At camp, Abby learned a variety of skills which are sure to help our four time state winning marching band with a 5th championship state title.
