The charge(s) are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
On December 23 police were called to Big Thompson Ave. and Lakefront Street on a report of a driver hitting a pole and driving away. The 38 year old male driver was charged with reckless driving, two counts of failure to report an accident, unlawful injury accident, careless driving causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident. There was a four year old victim, who was not seriously injured in this case. The male was issued a summons and later released.
On January 1 at 8:05 p.m. police stopped the driver of a vehicle in the 220 block of Big Thompson Avenue for having ficticious license plates. Upon further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, in possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under revocation, no proof of insurance and expired license plates. (The driver of the vehicle was not the owner of the vehicle) the driver was arrested and transported to Larimer County Jail. The owner of the vehicle was a 37 year old male from Estes Park who was issued a summons for ficticious license plates. A passenger in the car, a 54 year old female from Estes Park was found to be wanted on a warrant from the Fort Collins Police Department for possession of a controlled substance, she was able to post bond and later released.
On January 4 at 5:18 p.m. police received a REDDI report of a possible intoxicated driver on Mocassin Bypass and Riverside Drive. Upon stopping the vehicle, the 49 year old male driver from Estes Park was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and he was charged with DUI, DUI per se and careless driving and he was transported to the Larimer County Jail.
