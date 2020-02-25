Adam Shake named President/CEO of Estes Park EDC

The Board of Directors of the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (Estes Park EDC) announced today that Adam Shake has been named President/CEO of the organization. Shake has been Interim President/CEO since September 2019, when former President/CEO Jon Nicholas stepped down.
The President/CEO Selection Committee of the Estes Park EDC Board of Directors, led by current Chair Jim McGibney and former Chair Dr. James Pickering, identified seven finalists from a field of 44 applicants. After conducting two rounds of interviews, they determined that Shake was the best candidate, by skill-set and experience, to lead the Estes Park EDC forward.
McGibney, noted "We were particularly impressed by Adam's knowledge and understanding of the scope of work of the new E-Center and what it must accomplish in partnership with the Larimer County Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Innosphere of Fort Collins, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), which has awarded Estes Park EDC a 5-year grant to support the effort. Shake spoke to the need for enhanced communication from the Estes Park EDC to the Estes Park Community, and the need for greater outreach to the existing businesses and organizations in the Estes Valley, including the Estes Park school system which produces our future citizens and leaders."
“I am profoundly honored for the confidence and support of our Board of Directors and the Estes Park community,” Shake said. "Both are critical to Estes Park EDC's success."
Shake was a member of the Task Force which founded the Estes Park EDC in 2013. He joined the organization in March 2016 as the Director of Communications and Business Development, and was named Vice President in 2018. According to Shake, “The Estes Park EDC is a valuable asset to this community, its residents and business owners, and I’m honored to continue the tradition of bringing economic sustainability to our beautiful mountain town while providing leadership and vision for future endeavors.”
