Partners Mentoring Youth would like to thank our first three Mission Partner Sponsors for 2019:
• Bank of Colorado
• Bank of Estes Park
• Estes Park Mountain Shop
We are actively seeking more Mission Partner Sponsors!
Mission Partners are companies/businesses seeking deeper community involvement while directly supporting Partners' vision of enriching lives and building community through youth mentoring. This is a year round sponsorship opportunity that is tied to our mission. Community support and corporate sponsorship help us cover our costs as we do not charge our families for the mentoring services. It costs us $1,500 to serve one youth in the program for one year, which is a worthwhile investment when considering the many benefits the program brings to local youth.
If you would like more information about how to become a Mission Partner please contact Partners at (970) 577-9348 or email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.