Event to be Held at Kind Coffee
Estes Park Trustee candidate Ward A. Nelson will host a “Listening Session” for all interested voters at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Kind Coffee at 470 East Elkhorn Avenue.
“I’d like to hear citizen ideas for Estes Park’s future,” said Nelson. “This forum will be geared to gathering ideas directly from residents; I want to know the plans they propose or problems they foresee that will affect Estes Park’s viability as premier resort community and a great place to live. I’m also hoping voters who haven’t met me will attend and speak with me informally.”
Guests are invited to arrive early, perhaps purchase one of Kind’s finest and enjoy the hour of information.
Nelson’s community work includes service on the Estes Valley Land Trust Board, the Larimer County Open Space Board, the Noon Rotary Board, and the Estes Park Town Board.
Ward and his wife Pat are permanent residents of Estes Park. Their grown children (Graham and Kirby) also live and work in the Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.