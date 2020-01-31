The latest cougar attack on a three-year old boy in California put quite a scare in some folks. Fortunately there is no need to be fearful when hiking or doing anything outdoors. If you know how animals typically behave and react your outdoor experience becomes that much more enjoyable.
Given the seriousness of the recent event and the benefits this class has to offer we would like to provide it for free but past experience tells us only about one in five people who sign up for a free class actually show up. Since seats are limited this doesn't work well because they prevent others from attending.
On Sunday, Feb. 9th at 3:00 p.m. we are offering our Cougar Country: Trail Safety class at about half the price. The live online class will be only $8.00 while the recording only will be $5.00. The best part of the live class is we will have multiple cougar specialists joining in to answer your questions.
Go to wildlifeforyou.com/RTJCZK/cougarsafety.html to register for Cougar Country: Trail Safety.
If you choose any WFY Multiclass Package the cougar safety class will be included for free.
Stay safe out there and enjoy the outdoors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.