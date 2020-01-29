10K and 6K runs anchor event near Rocky Mountain National Park
The second annual Wellderness® event is set for May 30, 2020 in Estes Park, Colo.
Wellderness is a health and fitness event with a schedule that includes unique 10K and 6K runs, yoga, and a variety of vendors and partners to promote fitness, nutrition, self-care and self-exploration. It’s wellness in the wilderness -- all in one of the most majestic locations in the United States, near two entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Wellderness schedule of events is as follows:
Friday, May 29:
• Packet pickup at The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park Saturday, May 30: RACE DAY
• 10K Trail Run
• 6K “Fun Run” around Lake Estes
• Yoga
• Health and fitness vendors and sponsors
• Post-party with craft beer tastings and local fare
The inaugural Wellderness took place in Estes Park in June 2019. More than 100 runners took part in the races, including participants from seven states and three countries.
The Ridgeline Hotel will again serve as the Estes Park event’s home base, hosting packet pickup as well as the post-party in its Aspen Courtyard. Participants can register for the 6K fun run and 10K trail run at wellderness.com to take advantage of early bird pricing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.