EVBOR Donates To Crossroads Ministry

The Estes Valley Board of REALTORS® presented a $4,000 check to Crossroads Ministry for emergency housing needs in the Estes Valley. This program was started in 2015 by the EVBOR. In the infancy of the program funds were granted on a case by case basis and approved through the Board of Directors. The demand grew, along with successful fundraising, and has evolved into an annual grant. Crossroads Ministry administers the funds through their application, education and follow through processes. Funds for this grant are raised during the annual EVBOR Installation Banquet. Items, services and experiences are donated generously for a live auction for all in attendance. Monetary sponsorships and donations are also received, welcomed and appreciated. The energy in the room can elevate from competition. It’s a good time and for a good cause. The EVBOR and Crossroads partnership has grown steadily and serviced five families in the last year alone to secure emergency housing and assistance. Support by local businesses, affiliates and members of the EVBOR is truly working in the community. The pride and gratification received from helping those in need is unparalleled. This has been a wonderful partnership with Crossroads Ministry. The EVBOR would like to extend another giant Thank you! to all the businesses, affiliated and members who have donated, participated in or supported this wonderful cause.
