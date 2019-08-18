By: Lisa Hutchins
Two Estes Park couples-Janet and Randy Maharry, and Susie and Michael Sisk-had a dream. They wanted a volunteer-staffed thrift shop that would benefit the entire Estes community. Three years ago, they finally realized their dream. With seed money they provided, and with the help of excellent skilled volunteers, a former floor-covering store was transformed into The Village Thrift Shop! From the first day of opening, the shop’s been a rousing success.
“It’s amazing what we get,” Maharry says, “no strings attached. “People are giving to us because they know the money stays in the community.” It’s a four-way win, he explains. “Donors get rid of clutter they don’t need. Buyers shop with us because our items are usable and much cheaper than retail. The money we make goes back to the community in the form of grants to other local nonprofit organizations. And what we can’t sell, we recycle. That means we’re keeping tons of stuff out of the landfill.” For instance, donations of glass vases are distributed to Estes Park florists and reusable shopping bags are passed along to Crossroads Ministry for food bags. The Thrift uses a textile recycler for unwearable clothes and shoes (the same one used by The Elizabeth Guild, another great Estes thrift shop). Additionally, whatever usable items aren’t sold at the Thrift are taken to Goodwill or ARC stores in larger Front Range cities. In fact, the Village Thrift Shop puts out an offer to anyone in town: “If you’re going down to the valley to run errands and can drop off some bags of things we can’t sell at a donation center like Goodwill or ARC; we’ll give you a fifty-cent credit at the shop for every bag you transport for us.”
Treasures routinely show up at the shop-fur coats, collectibles, fine china, a Gibson guitar, Ethan Allen furniture, original artwork, high-end bikes. But treasure or no, the Thrift is always a place to furnish a mountain getaway or create a fashionable “shabby chic” look with mismatched-yet-compatible napkins, place settings and other items.
After expenses, all sales proceeds go back to the Estes Valley in the form of grants. In just its first three years, the shop has given out over half a million dollars in grants to area non-profits. For their environmental stewardship, the Village Thrift won the Larimer County Environmental Stewardship Award for 2019. The preceding year, they won Estes Park’s philanthropy award. All this is why the Village Thrift is one of our celebrated Planet Partners.
A Planet Partner is an Estes Park business or organization that reuses, resells or recycles items you no longer find useful. To see a complete list of all our wonderful EP Planet Partners, go to recycleestes.org
Village Thrift Shop, 1138 Manford Ave.; 970-586-1610
Store hours: M-F 12-4 p.m.; Sat 10-4; Closed Sunday
Donation drop-off hours: M-F 12-3:30 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
