It’s not often is a decision made in the 1700s still relevant today. The mandate to hold the U. S. Census has been followed every 10 years since 1790. It is easy, safe and important. The National Board of Realtors® believes it is so important that they have partnered with the U. S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census.
So, what is the census, and why does it matter to you? The simple answer is that it provides a count of our population at a specific point in time. This year you count anyone living at your home as of April 1, 2020. But more than a head count, the census helps determine how billions of dollars of federal funding flow into our state, county and community. It impacts things like health clinics, fire departments, schools, housing assistance, even roads and highways. It also determines how many seats in Congress our state gets, shows housing trends and projections and area demographics.
The first round of census invitations began arriving in mailboxes across the country in mid-March. For the first time you can complete the census online. It is a simple questionnaire that only takes a few minutes to complete. If you prefer to fill out the paper form, they will be arriving April 8th through April 16th. If you do not complete the online or paper questionnaire a U. S. Census Bureau employee will visit your home. The survey is available in 12 languages and there is language support for 59 languages to make sure everyone can participate.
In an age where we are more aware of protecting our personal information participating in the census may seem like a risky endeavor, but this is not the case. By law the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you even to any law enforcement, including the FBI and I.C.E., making it safe for everyone to participate. Every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life, and the Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. Your private information is never published, and your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
All census employees will have a valid ID badge, with their photo, a U. S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. If you have questions about someone’s identity you can call 844-330-2020. In addition, the Census Bureau will never ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card information, money or donations or anything on behalf of a political party.
Additional information is available at www.2020census.gov.
