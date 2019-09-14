Estes Park Light and Power Sparks Students Interest

By: Pamela Frey
On September 9th and 10th Estes Park Light and Power took some time to teach our students about high voltage electricity. Greg, Tyler, Austin, and Charlie all shared their experience with our science classes. They used their demo trailer to show the dangers associated with high voltage electricity and showed our students the safety precautions they take when working with high voltage power lines. Our students learned that our power company is replacing and upgraded existing infrastructure and is also responsible for putting in the high speed internet that will be in town. They also take care of anything that causes a disruption in our power. Aside from seeing a really cool electric arc, and learning quite a bit about electricity, our kids also got to see Charlie climb an electric pole. As a school we really appreciate the time this crew took to teach our students. They not only talked about electricity, but also a possible career pathway for students once they graduate. Our linemen, groundmen, and journeyman work in pretty extreme conditions to make sure we have electricity. We really appreciate their hard work and them taking the time to share their experiences with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.