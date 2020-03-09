Over the past four years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many people throughout the Estes Valley. Most of my encounters have been enjoyable, even if an individual and I disagree on a particular topic. Many have shared their views with me. Although we might disagree on a critical element, through our discussion we realize we agree on far more and we both learn from our time together. Those conversations are valuable to me as a representative.They help broaden my perspective and better understand the people I was elected to represent.
Over the same four years, I’ve had several conversations with people that were far less enjoyable but equally as memorable. Those that like to resort to name calling, passing judgement on others, and belittling those that don’t agree with their stance on a particular issue. Those that can be found on the opposite side of the spectrum of selflessness and are not afraid to hide it.
I’ve always been amazed at a person's audacity when attempting to convince a representative that what’s in the best interest of Estes Park just happens to conveniently be in their best interest as well, especially financially. An example from an owner of several vacation rentals: “You should eliminate the vacation rental cap, just think about all the money the Town would make!” No, I shouldn’t. Short-term financial benefits to the Town are significantly outweighed by long-term impacts to our community. We cannot have a year-round economy without a year-round community.
As elected representatives, we’re tasked with doing what is in the best interest of the future of Estes Park. It’s a pretty simple job in theory but very difficult in practice. Each individual's background on the Town Board plays an important part in how they come to their conclusions and decisions for what’s in the best interest of Estes Park. Few have been able to consistently demonstrate a willingness to put the position before themselves, but that is what I have done and exactly what I plan to continue to do for this community.
In short, if you’re only interested in voting for someone that you believe will protect your view corridor, your specific issue, your business, your property value, or your best interest, then please don’t vote for me.
If you believe that our community is made up of families, children, workers, retirees, and volunteers who all play an integral part in our way of life, vote for me. If you agree that we are facing childcare and housing problems that need to be addressed to ensure our community, economy and Town are sustainable for future generations to come, vote for me. If you understand and accept the fact that sometimes what is in the best interest of the future of Estes Park may not always be in your own best interest, then I would appreciate your vote on April 7th.
For Family - For Future,
Patrick Martchink
