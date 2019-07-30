The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present an evening concert featuring three Estes Park vocalists on Wednesday, August 7 starting at 7:00 p.m. The free concert will be held at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Chuck Varilek will direct the local jazz band which is in its 27th year of providing music for Estes Park residents and visitors.
Featured vocalists on this concert will be: Meghan Tokunaga-Scanlon, Ron Ball and Loren Johnson, all accompanied by the Jazz Big Band.
Tokunaga-Scanlon will be featured soloist on “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” and “As Long As I’m Singing.” Ball will sing “Saturday Night (Is The Loneliest Night Of The Week).” Johnson will be featured on “Wah! Hoo!”
The Jazz Big Band will perform several well-known selections including: “This Can’t Be Love,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Who Can I Turn To?” and many other big band hits.
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band is made up of musicians from Estes Park and surrounding communities. After this concert, the band will go on hiatus until their Christmas concert in December.
For more information about the band or the concert, please contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.