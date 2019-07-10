Visit the newest feature of George Hix Riverside Plaza
The Town of Estes Park's Parks Division is pleased to announce the installation of a new Sensory Garden at George Hix Riverside Plaza. A sensory garden is designed with the purpose of stimulating the senses through plants and the use of materials that engage sight, smell, touch, taste and sound. The new garden includes three "flower" musical instruments, one multi-colored xylophone, two bridges over a river made of glass, five brightly colored pots filled with plants that evoke thoughts of pineapple and mint, and hundreds of plants directed at all senses.
Parks Supervisor Brian Berg commented, "I couldn't be prouder of the Parks crew for turning the vision of former Parks employee Tricia Morales Diaz into a beautiful reality." He continued, "Everyone on our team was involved in this effort, and that makes it extra special."
The Sensory Garden is free and open to the public. It is located in the center of George Hix Riverside Plaza near the confluence of Fall River and the Big Thompson River in downtown Estes Park. For more information, contact the Town's Public Works Department at 970-577-3587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.