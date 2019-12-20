The Historic Stanley Home Foundation started its Capital Campaign in January 2019. Continued strong support has now increased total funds raised to more than $1,500,000. This brings the campaign to 78% of the total campaign goal.
The campaign will continue through most of the month of January to secure the necessary funds to purchase the Stanley Home and the 4.4 acres surrounding it. There is no time to spare to be counted as a Charter Member of this mission by donating now.
Over 375 donors have now joined the cause. Recognition of each and every donor will rightfully be accorded to honor their show of community pride. Over three years of the volunteer work of dozens and donor generosity will soon culminate in the saving of the Stanley Home, BUT only if we finish strong in the next month.
The campaign must be completed by the end of January to enable the many volunteers of the Foundation to shift their attention to the preparation of the home and our processes to begin public tours of the home in the summer of 2020.
Please join your friends and neighbors in honoring the legacy of F.O. and Flora Stanley and their contributions to our community. This is an effort that must succeed now, as it will very likely never be repeated. This mission must be accomplished now.
We urge you to view our Stanley Home video at the website address below. The video makes very plain why this initiative is so profoundly important to the community.
Please visit our website at www.historicstanleyhome.org, email us at stanleyhistorichome@gmail.org or call Tom Shamburg at (970) 590-9468 with any questions you may have and to donate or pledge your support.
Much has been accomplished by the supporters of The Historic Stanley Home Foundation since its formation in late 2016. We thank you in advance for joining us in fulfilling this mission now. We have come so far and must now finish strongly.
