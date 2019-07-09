Military Appreciation Night At The Rooftop Rodeo July 11

Active duty, reservists, national guard, veterans and retirees, please bring your family and friends to the Rooftop Rodeo. For identification wear an item of apparel (ball cap, shirt, jacket, etc.) proudly identifying your service.
General Admission $20, however, MILITARY/Seniors/ Kids 3-12 $15. Gates open at 5:00pm. The rodeo begins at 6:30pm. Food & beverage vendors are located on the midway, where the American Legion booth, combined with the Flinch Forward (for vets and all first responders), will welcome you. Kids can receive FREE military service specific pens, pins, bookmarks, etc. They also can meet and chat with veterans. Very few American children have ever met a veteran, active duty, reservist, or national guard personnel.
Pre-rodeo activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the rodeo opening ceremony commences at 7:00 p.m. This ceremony focuses on our nation's military personnel, and all of you and your families will be recognized. Stand proud when your service branch is identified.
Have you avoided visiting the VA Centers in Ft Collins or Boulder because of time and distance factors? Forget the trip. In the rodeo parking lot near the box office you can visit the highly trained Vet Center Outreach Specialists – both are veterans. Arrive at 5 p.m., or soon thereafter, to meet and speak with these fellow vets.
All of you who served our country at home and abroad are welcome, occasionally risking your life to save others. You deserve to be recognized.
