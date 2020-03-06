The Historic Stanley Home Foundation is proud to announce that they have successfully purchased the historic F.O. Stanley Home in beautiful Estes Park, Colorado. Our next step is to begin the process of refurbishing the home "back" to its original glory. Our hope is to furnish the home in such a fashion as to help the Stanley Home visitors to imagine what life was like in early twentieth century Estes Park.
Of importance to the Foundation is refurbishing the home with authentic furniture and accessories that complement the time period, late 1800s and early 1900s, and are appropriate to the historical nature of the home. Authenticity is the cornerstone of our search. We are interested in the following:
Couches, light fixtures, fireplace screens, chairs, desks, bedroom sets, end tables, lamps, tables, plant stands, rugs, fireplace tools, antique wicker porch furniture, benches, quilts, cut glass items, dishes, Sterling silver tea sets, Sterling silver flatware, soup tureens, statues, linens, historic pictures, picture frames, clocks, antique ice box, stove, etc.
Many of us have family items that our children are simply not interested in acquiring. What a wonderful way to insure the long life of treasured antique items that might otherwise end up in a local landfill. If you are interested in donating items to the Stanley Home, please contact Kelley Anderson at (970) 580-1088.
The Historic Stanley Home Foundation
