Creativity Cabin Estes Park is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday, November 9 from 12-5 p.m.
We are a Paint Your Own Pottery studio. We have a wide selection of premolded and prefired bisque pieces, ready to paint. We have some pieces that are “color book bisque” with a design already printed on them that can just be painted in the lines. Stencils, stamps and various shapes of sponges are available for people who want to design their own images. And of course, free-hand painting is always an option! Once painted, we will clear glaze them and fire them in our kiln. Items are priced per piece with a range from $5-25 currently. A $10 studio fee covers the paints, brushes, glaze and firing. Depending on the size of the piece, the level of detail, and the speed of the artist, creating takes anywhere from 30 minutes to multiple hours. We are happy to keep larger, unfinished pieces at the studio for people to complete over multiple visits. There are snacks available for purchase; artists are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy while painting.
We also offer parties for kids of all ages. We have items for kids’ birthday parties, Mom’s group outings, Mom’s night out, Girls’ night out, Guys’ night out, bridal parties, team building, holiday parties or just a friend gathering. Studio fees are reduced for reserved parties of 10 or more and can be scheduled outside of walk-in hours. Creativity Cabin Estes Park welcomes the Friendship Card and offers buy one, get one half off studio fees with the card. We also have multiple studio fee punch cards to be able to offer a discount on studio fees for local Estes Valley residents.
Creating is therapeutic. We believe that all people are creative at our core and not only are we all able to create when we get past any inhibitions, some kind of creativity is an important part of who we were created to be.
Creativity Cabin Estes Park is located in Piccadilly Square behind the Estes Angler. 342 West Riverside Dr. Our website is createinestes.com. Like us on Facebook Creativity Cabin Estes Park and follow us on Instagram Creativity Cabin EP.
Please join us for our Grand Opening celebration this Saturday, November 9 between 12 and 5 p.m. We will have food, prizes and half off studio fee. There will be hourly prize drawings and two grand prizes! Sign up for either a free party ($140 value) or a basket of Estes Park goodies including a RMNP calendar from Brownfield’s, taffy from The Taffy Shop, Laura’s Fudge, and gift certificates from Inkwell and Brew, Coffee on the Rocks, Kind Coffee. Help us decorate by painting a tile for our wall.
Patti Aldridge is excited to make her dream a reality with this creative space. Patti and Mike moved to Estes Park with their children Isaac and Grace in August, 2017 from Austin, Texas for a change in pace and more family time. Patti also works two days a week as a pediatrician at Estes Park Health and owns and teaches Jazzercise in the same space Monday through Saturday mornings. Mike is a nursing professor at University of Northern Colorado, and Isaac and Grace attend Estes Park Middle School.
