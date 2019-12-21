Estes Park’s $10 local discount card is now available for purchase at the following locations: Estes Park Visitor Center, Macdonald Book Shop, Nicky’s Steak and Seafood House, Quality Inn, Safeway (Guest Services), Rocky Mountain Gateway, and The Village Store at National Park Village.
The Friendship Card will be valid at more than 70 local businesses, who will offer discounts on food and drink, shopping, entertainment, and services. Friendship Card holders will need to show their card at the business in order to receive the discount. Certain restrictions may apply. Participating merchants will be listed on the Friendship Card’s Facebook page – facebook.com/EP Friendship Card. Printed brochures will be available at locations selling the card, and participating merchants will display the Friendship Card window decal. The 2020 card will be valid from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
The Friendship Card is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds from the sale of the card are used to support the club’s many charitable projects, including but not limited to scholarships and community grants.
The Rotary Club of Estes Park would like to thank the many participating merchants, as this fundraising project would not be possible without each one of them. To become a participating merchant, contact Karen Thompson at epfriendshipcard@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.