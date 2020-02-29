By: Mayoral Candidate, Charley Dickey
My name is Charley Dickey and I am running for Mayor of Estes Park. I was considering running for Trustee again but after speaking with many people, I was encouraged to run for Mayor instead. I am luck enough to know many people in town, so most know where I stand on issues and what I have done to make improvements to the community. I am really an open book and have no hidden agenda or secrets. I ran for Trustee in 2012 after being here a short 2.5 years. I believed that the business community needed a voice on the Town Board. I received 575 votes. In 2016. I ran for Trustee again but with a wider view of the communities needs and issues. I received 849 votes and lost to Trustee Martchink, something I don’t feel bad about what-so-ever. We needed young representation which we are now getting from both him and Trustee Bangs. It has made the Board much better.
That did not stop me from working on bettering our community though. My passion has always been transparency, communication and forward progress improving situations. I have volunteered on numerous Boards, Committees and Commissions.
Unfortunately, not all my experiences were pleasant, and some may have handled them differently. I had two such experiences back to back – the first was the Town Board appointment to the Planning Commission where I served a little more than a year till, I could not tolerate the organizations procedures (not following their own rules). Upon research of the bylaws I discovered the Town was not fairly represented by the position of the Chair. Bringing that up and trying to right a wrong caused major consternation. After I rewrote the bylaws as directed, they were immediately discarded, and a new set written up by the Chair so the Chair could continue and be voted in again. At that point, I resigned rather than beat my head against the wall. I regret not pushing harder to correct the situation. The rules continued to be broken till finally the Chair was removed by the Town and County from the commission for breaking the Sunshine Laws.
My next adventure was the Town Board appointment to the Visit Estes Park Board. If you read the Trail Gazette several years back, there was quite an issue with the Board Members and Executive Director. There were a multitude of issues with the organization that were uncovered with my presence on the Board as Treasure. We had a weak leadership at the Board, a strong Executive Director, a lack of transparency, a good ole boy network and again rules were not adhered to, and a lack of Board Governance. Upon intense criticism from questioning how the organization was run, I was vote out of the Treasurer position. Had it not been for the support of the Town Board, I would have left that situation to be the secret it was. Because of the Town Boards new (at that time) policy on transparent emails – Visit Estes Park was exposed. When I was told the Town and the County were going to remove the entire Board but one (new appointee). I resigned. An audit was performed with a new board in place which found thousands of dollars’ worth of unsubstantiated expenses by the CEO. I was vindicated for my concerns of corruption. Today we have a better VEP because of those actions.
I will continue to be transparent in my dealings with the public and my colleagues as a public elected servant, I believe we owe it to the people. If you want to have a “off the record” conversation. I guess it will have to be a phone call or an old-style form of communication – face to face.
If any of you have any questions or concerns regarding any of these incidents that I mention, please feel free to call me. I am open, transparent and am happy to discuss these in an open transparent manner. It is my hope that you will also listen to my ideas and plans for the future of Estes Park as well!
Charley Dickey – (970|) 217-6004, Charley.Dickey@outlook.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.