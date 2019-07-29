Via’s volunteer driver program launched in late 2015 to address the growing need for transportation among Via’s clients. Since then, our Vital Volunteer program has been delivering cost-effective transportation solutions in nearly all of the communities we serve.
In a few short years, our program has grown from five volunteers to a dedicated group of more than 20 amazing individuals who supplement the paid drivers on Via’s staff. The addition of the Vital Volunteer program has enabled us to reduce our denials by filling the gaps that our service can’t provide. In 2018, our volunteers provided 3,835 trips!
This year, not only have we expanded the Vital Volunteer program to Estes Park, but we have also been able to add a second vehicle to serve the mountain community thanks to donations to our Estes Park Fund and support from the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County. The addition of this vehicle and the expansion of our volunteer driving program has significantly cut down our denial rate, nearly eliminating it, in recent months.
A Volunteer Driver’s Perspective
Most folks’ first impression of Volunteer Driver Jack B. is that he’s very happy to be there – wherever he happens to be! It was while Jack was helping his mother deal with the effects of Alzheimer’s that he realized seniors need advocates. He saw first-hand the older adult population’s issues with transportation, which affected nearly all aspects of their lives.
When asked why he chose to volunteer with Via, Jack said: “I volunteer with several organizations. Via’s good; they do good work. I like helping people. It’s just part of my being; it makes me feel good to be able to do it.”
Volunteer with Via
Become a Vital Volunteer driver for Via so you can help seniors and those who are disabled with their transportation needs. As a volunteer, you will help people with mobility challenges to maintain their independence and connections to the community. All they want is a ride.
To sign up for Via’s Vital Volunteer program, please contact Lisa Bitzer, Director of Paratransit & Mobility Services, at 303-473-2885 or by email at volunteer@viacolorado.org.
